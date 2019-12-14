Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

December Week 2

I Programmer Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
If you want to get up to speed on stuff that affects you as a developer, our weekly digest summarizes the articles, book reviews,and news written each day by programmers, for programmers. In this week's featured articles, Harry Fairhead explains the basics of the string in C and Mike James looks at how to create a user interface using the Java Swing library.

Read more...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBT - Published < > Embed
News video: News 8 Play of the Week - December 10, 2019

News 8 Play of the Week - December 10, 2019

 News 8 Play of the Week - December 10, 2019

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HanoverMA

Hanover MA There are no scheduled meetings for the week of December 22, 2019. Check out the Town calendar to view all upcoming… https://t.co/ZQkZjjNJoB 7 seconds ago

lisaemi

Lisa Etta Oyama RT @RepDebDingell: As an antidote to the last week, I found @JohnDingell’s own words from last December. His words were about him and his f… 16 seconds ago

WoodbridgePLNJ

Woodbridge Library Our holiday hours next week are as follows: All agencies close at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday December 24, Christmas Eve A… https://t.co/1jPBhF4prK 16 seconds ago

sentimentrader

SentimenTrader According to Lipper, there was a huge outflow from equity funds in the past week. That clearly doesn't fit with the… https://t.co/uN909yZ6bT 23 seconds ago

VellaOsoPetty

CumAgainSayWhat RT @ZAHNEA_: Broo how tf Christmas next week??? It feel like December started 4 days ago 😐 30 seconds ago

hwatysehun

can i be the vivi to your sehun RT @smolkjd: the dance practice might have been filmed on December 17th, Jongdae wore the same outfit when he went out with his friends ear… 1 minute ago

SiriusTraffic

SiriusTraffic.com Best Games of the Week December 20 https://t.co/4KAQxvn4Va 2 minutes ago

SiriusTraffic

SiriusTraffic.com Best Apps of the Week December 20 https://t.co/MF0KPmmVry 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.