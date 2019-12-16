Groove Website Agency The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 gets a hefty discount ahead of the holidays: The Surface Pro 7 is $200 off at Amazon, a… https://t.co/2ttKLlmpfv 14 hours ago

TheTechHuntR The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 gets a hefty discount ahead of the holidays - TechRadar India https://t.co/r7bGWHJgKL https://t.co/6hMEPArDx5 2 days ago

QCS Tech Reviews #TechRadar: "The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 gets a hefty discount ahead of the holidays https://t.co/1idCHFS4k4" #tech… https://t.co/J9KrqI3emx 6 days ago

TechRadar The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 gets a hefty discount ahead of the holidays https://t.co/SEYHHemWZh 6 days ago

Chris Clarkson The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 gets a hefty discount ahead of the holidays: #machinelearning #ai #iot copy:… https://t.co/6hoURIArNn 1 week ago

Global News Report The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 gets a hefty discount ahead of the holidays https://t.co/BWCvkTovCW #Deals #Discounts 1 week ago

502 Geek Guy The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 gets a hefty discount ahead of the holidays https://t.co/DDTfJ23SAU 1 week ago