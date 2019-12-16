Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro
Monday, 16 December 2019 () Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods 2 and the AirPods Pro, though there is no word on what's new in the refreshed firmware.
AirPods Pro were previously using firmware version 2B588, while AirPods 2 were previously using 2A364. Both AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 run firmware version 2C54 following the update.
There's no clear cut way to upgrade the firmware of the AirPods and AirPods Pro, with the new software being installed over-the-air while the AirPods are connected to an iOS device.
Putting the AirPods in the case, connecting the AirPods to a power source, and then pairing the AirPods to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.
You can check the firmware of your AirPods by following these steps:
2. Make sure the AirPods are connected to your iOS device.4. Open the Settings app.6. Tap General.8. Tap About.10. Tap AirPods.12. Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."
AirPods firmware updates often bring performance improvements, bug fixes, and feature tweaks, but we may not find out what's new as Apple does not provide any kind of release notes for AirPods updates.Related Roundups: AirPods 2, AirPods Pro
