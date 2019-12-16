Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro

Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods 2 and the AirPods Pro, though there is no word on what's new in the refreshed firmware.



‌AirPods Pro‌ were previously using firmware version 2B588, while ‌AirPods‌ 2 were previously using 2A364. Both ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods‌ 2 run firmware version 2C54 following the update.

There's no clear cut way to upgrade the firmware of the ‌AirPods‌ and ‌AirPods Pro‌, with the new software being installed over-the-air while the ‌AirPods‌ are connected to an iOS device.



Putting the ‌AirPods‌ in the case, connecting the ‌AirPods‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌AirPods‌ to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.



You can check the firmware of your ‌AirPods‌ by following these steps:



2. Make sure the ‌AirPods‌ are connected to your iOS device.4. Open the Settings app.6. Tap General.8. Tap About.10. Tap ‌AirPods‌.12. Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."

