Study upends theory that 'night mode' UIs are good for sleep patterns Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

New research suggests so-called "night mode" user interface designs like Apple's Night Shift and Dark Mode for iOS are detrimental to getting a good night's sleep, upending marketing claims to the contrary. 👓 View full article

0

