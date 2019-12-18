Citrix Workspace live for Google Cloud

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Citrix Systems has announced general availability of Citrix Workspace for Google Cloud. Using the solution, companies can deliver unified access to the G Suite apps employees need and prefer to use and fuel a simple, intelligent experience that improves engagement and productivity. “When it comes to work today, employees don’t want to be distracted by […]



