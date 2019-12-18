Global  

Citrix Workspace live for Google Cloud

CRN Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Citrix Systems has announced general availability of Citrix Workspace for Google Cloud. Using the solution, companies can deliver unified access to the G Suite apps employees need and prefer to use and fuel a simple, intelligent experience that improves engagement and productivity. “When it comes to work today, employees don’t want to be distracted by […]

The post Citrix Workspace live for Google Cloud appeared first on CRN - India.
