How to enable or disable Deep Fusion and Smart HDR on the iPhone 11

Macworld Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The iPhone 11 models feature unprecedented hardware for capturing and processing better photos and videos. But you may want to opt out or control two of those features: Deep Fusion and Smart HDR. (HDR stands for high dynamic range.)

The two features both attempt to use many images captured continuously over very short periods to synthesize a photo with a large dynamic range, especially to avoid blown-out highlights and muddy shadow detail, while also preserving fine detail, like hair, fur, or textile textures.

Smart HDR is an improvement on previous HDR approaches built into iOS for years. It requires more processing power than previous forms, and can be used on all iPhone 11 models as well as the previous generation: iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. Smart HDR kicks in on more photos than previous flavors of HDR.

