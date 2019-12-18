Global  

Apple TV+ Comedy Series 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' Debuting February 7

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Upcoming Apple TV+ comedy "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" is set to debut on Friday. February 7, Apple announced today.

"Mythic Quest" was created by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, known for their work on long running series "Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Day won't star in the show, but McElhenney will.
The series is a live-action comedy that will feature nine half-hour episodes, all of which will be available on the February 7 launch date.

"Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" will follow a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. McElhenney will play the role of the company's creative director, while other cast members will include F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis.

The new comedy series will be one of the first comedy shows on ‌Apple TV‌+, joining existing shows like "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," "See," "Servant," and "The Morning Show."
Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

