Quick Heal enters into a partnership with Big C Mobiles to increase mobile security adoption in AP and Telangana

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Quick Heal Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with Big C Mobiles, which is said to enable Quick Heal to tap into Big C’s retail presence of over 225 mobile stores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and increase the adoption of next-generation mobile security solutions in the region. Big C Mobiles is a retail chain […]



