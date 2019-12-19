Global  

Quick Heal enters into a partnership with Big C Mobiles to increase mobile security adoption in AP and Telangana

CRN Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Quick Heal Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with Big C Mobiles, which is said to enable Quick Heal to tap into Big C’s retail presence of over 225 mobile stores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and increase the adoption of next-generation mobile security solutions in the region. Big C Mobiles is a retail chain […]

The post Quick Heal enters into a partnership with Big C Mobiles to increase mobile security adoption in AP and Telangana appeared first on CRN - India.
