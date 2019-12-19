Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Alleged Leaked Images of Samsung's Clamshell-Style Galaxy Fold Appear Online

MacRumours.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Leaked images allegedly showing Samsung's next folding smartphone have appeared on Weibo, offering a preview of what the company's Galaxy Fold successor could look like.
Images via Wang Benhong - Weibo

First spotted by mobile leaker Ice Universe, the images depict a clamshell-like device reminiscent of a traditional flip phone that folds up into a compact palm-sized phone, making it small enough to easily fit into a pocket. Two cameras can be seen on the back next to a digital clock readout.

Bloomberg first reported in March that Samsung plans on releasing two additional folding smartphone models to succeed the Galaxy Fold. One was described as a clamshell-like device that folds from top to bottom, like the one shown in the images. Another, high-end folding smartphone is also reportedly in the works.

Samsung actually shared concept images of its clamshell device in October, and these images do bear a resemblance to them. Samsung offered no details at the time on when it planned to bring the handset to market, but earlier this month Bloomberg reported that the Galaxy Fold clamshell device would be launched in February alongside the Galaxy S11.Images via Wang Benhong - Weibo

Here's where some of the details don't add up though. Bloomberg's latest report claimed the Galaxy Fold successor will get the same five-camera setup that's coming to the Galaxy S11, but the device in these leaked images appears to have only two cameras. It could be that Samsung decided having a giant photographic arsenal strapped onto the back of a flip phone wasn't a good look, but we'll just have to wait and see.

The new clamshell-like Galaxy Fold is expected to be more affordable than its book-style predecessor, which costs $1,980 in the U.S. Last month, Motorola announced the resurrection of its Razr brand in the form of a similar-looking vertically folding Android phone. The new mid-range Razr will cost $1,499 when it's released in January, so it'll be interesting to see if Samsung is willing or able to keep the price down on its next flagship foldable.

There are no rumors suggesting that Apple has plans to release a foldable smartphone in the near future, but Apple is undoubtedly looking into foldable devices given that its major competitors are coming out with them. In the past, Apple has patented some foldable display technology, and a rumor earlier this year suggested Samsung has provided folding display samples to Apple.Tags: Samsung, Galaxy Fold

This article, "Alleged Leaked Images of Samsung's Clamshell-Style Galaxy Fold Appear Online" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bonsplans22

FreePromo Alleged Leaked Images of Samsung's Clamshell-Style Galaxy Fold Appear Online - MacRumors https://t.co/tiQaWfksZA https://t.co/3MuGLkKebv 24 minutes ago

rtehrani

Rich Tehrani Alleged Leaked Images of Samsung's Clamshell-Style Galaxy Fold Appear Online https://t.co/rm968Hrkb0 https://t.co/kKNPbdt70A 32 minutes ago

AUSGMV

AUSGMV RT @MacRumors: Alleged Leaked Images of Samsung’s Clamshell-Style Galaxy Fold Appear Online https://t.co/HFpmO4RrGp by @waxeditorial https:… 39 minutes ago

Marierogers123

Marie.rogers ◟̽◞̽ Alleged Leaked Images of Samsung's Clamshell-Style Galaxy Fold Appear Online https://t.co/ylGdrJqzff https://t.co/jPoiOxHeSL 43 minutes ago

sleon

Santiago Leon 📱 Alleged Leaked Images of Samsung’s Clamshell-Style Galaxy Fold Appear Online – MacRumors https://t.co/3d893yxOGm 1 hour ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Alleged Leaked Images of Samsung's Clamshell-Style Galaxy Fold Appear Online - MacRumors - https://t.co/pToA9eo7Di 1 hour ago

iPhone5gNews

iPhone 5 News Alleged Leaked Images of Samsung's Clamshell-Style Galaxy Fold Appear Online https://t.co/Se8NosgPP9 1 hour ago

MelwinrajJ

Melwinraj RT @GadgetsFlix: Alleged Live images of upcoming Samsung's Clamshell #Foldable smartphone leaked, looks pretty good with Punch hole display… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.