Deals: Shop Holiday Discounts on Apple's 10.2-Inch iPad, 11-inch iPad Pro, and iPad Air (Including Lowest-Ever Prices)

MacRumours.com Thursday, 19 December 2019
Best Buy and Amazon are offering big discounts across Apple's range of iPads, providing last-minute holiday shoppers with a chance to save on an iPad before Christmas. Models discounted include the 10.2-inch iPad, iPad Air, and 11-inch iPad Pro.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Some of these sales include lowest-ever prices, including the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad ($429.00, $100 off), the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air ($649.00, $100 off), and the 64GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro ($649.99, $100 off). There are plenty more sales to browse this week, so check out all of them in the lists below.

Each configuration below represents a sale at Best Buy, and where it's appropriate we've also provided matching sales happening on Amazon. Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering a form of expedited shipping, be it free two-day or next-day delivery, but delays can happen and stock is low for some models, so be sure to shop soon.
*2019 10.2-inch iPad*

· Wi-Fi 32GB - $249.99, down from $329.00 *($80 off)*· Wi-Fi 128GB - $329.99, down from $429.00 *($100 off, lowest ever)*· Cellular 32GB - $379.99, down from $459.00 *($80 off, lowest ever)*· Cellular 128GB - $459.99, down from $559.00 *($100 off, lowest ever)*

*2019 iPad Air*

· Wi-Fi 64GB - $399.99, down from $499.00 *($100 off, lowest ever)*· Wi-Fi 256GB - $549.99, down from $649.00 *($100 off, lowest ever)*· Cellular 64GB - $529.99, down from $629.00 *($100 off)*· Cellular 256GB - $679.99, down from $779.00 *($100 off)*

*2018 11-Inch iPad Pro*

-Wi-Fi-

· 64GB - $649.99, down from $799.00 *($150 off, lowest ever)*· 256GB - $799.99, down from $949.00 *($150 off)*· 512GB - $949.99, down from $1,149.00 *($200 off)* [matched at Amazon]· 1TB - $1,149.99, down from $1,349.00 *($200 off)* [matched at Amazon]

-Cellular-

· 64GB - $799.99, down from $949.00 *($150 off)*· 256GB - $949.99, down from $1,099.00 *($150 off)* [matched at Amazon]· 512GB - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00 *($200 off)* [matched at Amazon]· 1TB - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00 *($200 off)* [matched at Amazon]

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

