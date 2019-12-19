Apple's Platform Security guide details how customer data is protected
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () Apple has published its guide to Platform Security for Fall 2019, outlining how the company's products and services work to ensure the security of the user, including explanations of how key technologies like the Secure Enclave, biometric security systems, secure booting, and core operating system security measures protect its customers.
