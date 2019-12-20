MacBook Pro Anti-Reflective Coating Repair Program Remains in Effect, But 2013-2014 Models No Longer Eligible

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Apple continues to authorize free display repairs for eligible MacBook and MacBook Pro models with anti-reflective coating issues for up to four years after the affected notebook's original purchase date, the company said in an internal memo distributed to Apple Authorized Service Providers this week.

Models that remain eligible for the repair program:



· MacBook Pro (13-inch, Early 2015)· MacBook Pro (15-inch, Mid 2015)· MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016)· MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)· MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017)· MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)· MacBook (12-inch, Early 2015)· MacBook (12-inch, Early 2016)· MacBook (12-inch, Early 2017)



Apple has not added any MacBook Pro or MacBook Air models released in 2018 or later to the eligibility list at this time.



In its memo, obtained by MacRumors, Apple adds that MacBook Pro models released in 2014 and earlier are no longer eligible for the program. Most of those units should be well past the repair program's four-year coverage window, but perhaps some were sold by resellers at a later date and were still eligible until now.



Apple began this repair program in October 2015 after some MacBook and MacBook Pro users experienced issues with the anti-reflective coating wearing off or delaminating on Retina displays. Apple has never posted the repair program to its website, opting instead to handle the matter more quietly.



Over the years, the issues have led to an online petition with nearly 5,000 signatures, a Facebook group with over 17,000 members, and complaints across the Apple Support Communities, Reddit, and our own MacRumors forums. A so-called "Staingate" website was set up to share photos of affected MacBooks.



Apple's internal service guide for this issue continues to state that customers who already incurred out-of-warranty costs related to this issue are eligible for a refund, which can be initiated by contacting Apple support.



Affected customers can schedule an appointment at an Apple Store or at an Apple Authorized Service Provider on Apple's support website by selecting Mac → Mac Notebooks → Hardware Issues → Display Issue. Apple advises technicians to quote customers a 3-5 business day turnaround time.

