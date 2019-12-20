Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Apple Highlights Apple Arcade Games Ahead of the Holidays

MacRumours.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Apple today shared a new Apple Arcade video that focuses on great games to play during the holidays in an effort to get new users to try out its gaming service.
Get ‌Apple Arcade‌ for the holidays, and your whole family can play with you. Tap the joystick icon on the App Store to start your one-month free trial.

Apple highlights top ‌Apple Arcade‌ games like What the Golf (which has been updated with new December levels), Cat Quest II, Super Impossible Road, Sneaky Sasquatch, Steven Universe Unleash the Light, Patterned, and Exit the Dungeon.

‌Apple Arcade‌ is priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and one subscription allows up to six family members to play through Family Sharing. For those who have not yet given ‌Apple Arcade‌ a try, there is a one-month free trial available.Tag: Apple Arcade

This article, "Apple Highlights Apple Arcade Games Ahead of the Holidays" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Bans Vaping Apps From App Store [Video]Apple Bans Vaping Apps From App Store

Apple Bans Vaping Apps From App Store. 181 applications that centered around the smoking device have been removed. They included games and store apps. Apple's decision comes during a rise in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Apple Arcade reaches 100 games milestone [Video]Apple Arcade reaches 100 games milestone

Apple Arcade reaches 100 games milestone

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Here are all the Apple Arcade games that support controllers

Apple Arcade is here, and you can play some of the subscription service’s many games with select models of Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers as well as...
Macworld

The 8 best Apple Arcade games for your new iPhone or iPad

The 8 best Apple Arcade games for your new iPhone or iPadPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge The world of iPhone and iPad games changed dramatically in September with the launch of Apple Arcade. The...
The Verge


Tweets about this

HUM1504

HUM Apple Highlights Apple Arcade Games Ahead of the Holidays https://t.co/VlF5X9gRTw 4 days ago

bhart62

Bill Hart  #RT MacRumors: Apple Highlights Apple Arcade Games Ahead of the Holidays https://t.co/aN0yf07RRT by julipuli https://t.co/mTo1dBPbkp 5 days ago

hamacasoft

HamacaSoft  Apple Highlights Apple Arcade Games Ahead of the Holidays https://t.co/QNpCdW9M1M https://t.co/ac5BbrhNw0 5 days ago

tom_taylor

Tom Taylor Apple Highlights Apple Arcade Games Ahead of the Holidays https://t.co/id4jSnBRpf #macumors #mac 5 days ago

myinternetdotmy

MalaysiaInternet.my Apple Highlights Apple Arcade Games Ahead of the Holidays https://t.co/VTOeQmbqPX https://t.co/UNii2Nspjd 5 days ago

JohnAtMacMobile

MacMobile RT @cultofmac: ICYMI: Apple Arcade highlights games for the whole family https://t.co/U1jte5gPH4 by @edfromfreelance https://t.co/smtptuZYMm 5 days ago

CapriLaptop

Laptop Capri Apple Highlights Apple Arcade Games Ahead of the Holidays https://t.co/Cpn1whtfsG https://t.co/ESt0gKgI2c 6 days ago

bkbone

Du RT @WebWizSolutions: Apple Highlights Apple Arcade Games Ahead of the Holidays https://t.co/lXY3BbaZqs https://t.co/zZdZdiyux6 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.