Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Apple today shared a new Apple Arcade video that focuses on great games to play during the holidays in an effort to get new users to try out its gaming service.

Get ‌Apple Arcade‌ for the holidays, and your whole family can play with you. Tap the joystick icon on the App Store to start your one-month free trial.



Apple highlights top ‌Apple Arcade‌ games like What the Golf (which has been updated with new December levels), Cat Quest II, Super Impossible Road, Sneaky Sasquatch, Steven Universe Unleash the Light, Patterned, and Exit the Dungeon.



‌Apple Arcade‌ is priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and one subscription allows up to six family members to play through Family Sharing. For those who have not yet given ‌Apple Arcade‌ a try, there is a one-month free trial available.Tag: Apple Arcade



This article, "Apple Highlights Apple Arcade Games Ahead of the Holidays" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums 👓 View full article

