Wrap Up Your Holiday Shopping With Our Exclusive Apple Accessory Sales at Mophie, Twelve South, Pad & Quill, and More

MacRumours.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
As we enter the last weekend before Christmas, last-minute holiday shopping is in full swing. For our readers, we have a collection of exclusive discounts that remain ongoing this season, offering the perfect chance to do some quick online Christmas shopping this weekend.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

These sales largely focus on accessories for Apple products, including those from Pad & Quill, Mophie, Twelve South, Nimble, and Zagg. On these websites, you can shop for iPhone cases, MacBook sleeves, Apple Watch bands, screen protectors, leather bags, and much more.

Each sale has a different end date, and shipping will vary from site-to-site, so be sure to read on for more information. Most brands are still offering delivery for Christmas, as long as you place orders by the end of the day today.
*Pad & Quill*

· Save 20 percent on any Apple-related product with *MR20*· Save 15 percent on everything else with *MR15*

At Pad & Quill, our readers have a chance to save on Apple accessories all the way through Christmas day. With our first discount code, you can save 20 percent on any Apple related product, including those for iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and MacBook. Enter the code MR20 to access this sale.
Otherwise, you can use the code MR15 to take 15 percent off Pad & Quill's other products, like its premium leather bags, wallets, and desk accessories. These two codes essentially cover the entirety of Pad & Quill's website, and are a perfect opportunity to shop for anyone on your holiday list who loves high-quality accessories for their Apple devices.
*Nimble*

· Save 30 percent sitewide with *MACRUMORS30*

Eco-friendly brand Nimble is offering our readers 30 percent off sitewide this holiday season with the exclusive promo code MACRUMORS30. With this promotion you can save on Nimble's portable chargers, wireless chargers, iPhone cases, and more.
Nimble's products are made from highly sustainable materials and come inside plastic-free packaging. The company also runs a one-for-one tech recovery project, placing a disposable bag with every product it sells. In these bags, customers can send back their old or unused tech so that it can be recycled responsibly.

In terms of shipping, Nimble offers free two-day shipping and returns, so be sure to browse the retailer's website soon to place your order in enough time before Christmas.
*Mophie*

· Save 25 percent on any one item with *MACRUMORS25*

Mophie is giving our readers a chance to save 25 percent on one item on Mophie's website using the code MACRUMORS25.
If you place multiple items in your cart, the code will take 25 percent off of the highest-priced item, so if you've been waiting to buy one of Mophie's portable batteries, wireless charging mats, or battery cases, now is the perfect time. This new discount will run through New Year's Eve.· Juice Pack Access for iPhone 11 - $59.96, down from $79.95· Charge Stream Pad+ - $44.96, down from $59.95· Powerstation Hub - $74.96, down from $99.95· Charge Stream Powerstation Wireless - $59.96, down from $79.95· Charge Stream Powerstation Wireless XL with Lightning - $74.96, down from $99.95· 3-in-1 wireless charging pad - $104.96, down from $139.95

*Twelve South*

· Save 15 percent off your order with *MacRumors15*

At Twelve South, you can get 15 percent off your entire order with the promo code MacRumors15. This promo code will last through December 31 at 11:59 p.m. ET for users in the United States.
Twelve South has numerous accessories that are specifically made for Apple products, like AirSnap for AirPods, HiRise Wireless for iPhone, and BookBook Vol. 2 for iPad Pro. You can browse for some holiday shopping ideas of your own in Twelve South's gift guide.
*Zagg*

· Save 20 percent across Zagg's brands with *RUMORS20*

On Zagg's other brands, you can get 20 percent off sitewide, including Zagg itself, Braven, Invisible Shield, iFrogz, Gear4, and Halo. This sale covers the gamut of Apple product accessories, including screen protectors, portable batteries, battery cases, charging cables, and more.

To get the discount, head to one of Zagg's websites, browse for an item, add it to your bag, and when you do you'll notice a pop-up on the right where you can view your bag. Here you can enter the promo code RUMORS20 and click apply to see the 20 percent discount taken off the most expensive item in your cart.

This discount can be applied across all of Zagg's brands, and it can be used twice per customer. You'll have until December 31, 2019 to use the code, so it should be a great way to save some money during your holiday shopping this season.

Although Mophie is included in this deal, our Mophie-specific code (mentioned above) is providing a deeper discount, so only look to use this Zagg code if you're shopping on the company's other product brands like Invisible Shield or Braven.· Ultra Clear for Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 - $23.99, down from $29.99

· Glass+ Anti-Glare for iPhone XR - $25.19, down from $31.49

· Glass Elite Tempered Glass for iPhone 11 Pro Max - $31.99, down from $39.99

· Glass Elite VisionGuard+ for iPhone 11 - $39.99, down from $49.99

· Glass+ for 12.9-inch iPad Pro - $51.99, down from $64.99

For more of the best Apple-related sales and bargains, head to our full Deals Roundup.Related Roundup: Apple Deals

This article, "Wrap Up Your Holiday Shopping With Our Exclusive Apple Accessory Sales at Mophie, Twelve South, Pad & Quill, and More" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
