You can get up to six months of free Apple Music just by using the Shazam app
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Just when you though the holiday deals were coming to an end, Apple has one more for you. And this one’s easy to get: Anyone who downloads the Shazam app on their iPhone can get up to six months of Apple Music for free, no strings attached.
As first spotted by our sister site, Macworld UK, here’s how it works. First, if you don’t have the Shazam app, download it from the App Store. Then open it and tap the Library button in the top left corner. Inside you should see a promotion for a free offer from Apple Music. Tap that and you can sign up for you Apple Music offer.
