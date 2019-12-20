Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

You can get up to six months of free Apple Music just by using the Shazam app

Macworld Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Just when you though the holiday deals were coming to an end, Apple has one more for you. And this one’s easy to get: Anyone who downloads the Shazam app on their iPhone can get up to six months of Apple Music for free, no strings attached.

As first spotted by our sister site, Macworld UK, here’s how it works. First, if you don’t have the Shazam app, download it from the App Store. Then open it and tap the Library button in the top left corner. Inside you should see a promotion for a free offer from Apple Music. Tap that and you can sign up for you Apple Music offer.

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple BUYS Tesla

Apple BUYS Tesla 11:43

 Keep your tech safe with Bitdefender 2020 (6 Months Free!): https://www.bitdefender.com/media/html/consumer/new/JR-get-6months-total-security-2020/?cid=inf%7Cc%7cJR%7C6mytIs Apple buying Tesla? Well, not really BUT it did almost happen. There's also been a lot of other secret acquisitions Apple has...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Victori21914633

Victoria Hill RT @LadBonnie: 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 “shouting and swearing” Curry house pot washer smoked Mamba at work before waving knife in street... Dad-of-four D… 3 seconds ago

Antoinette_McK

Antoinette McKeown RT @SineadReel: Months of hard work and were there #learntolead #2020Vision #LetsLightKillean Please give what you can 🙏🙏⬇️⬇️ https://t.… 3 seconds ago

deskiptech

David RT @RepLeeZeldin: While Schiff, Comey & many in the media pretend to be shocked by Horowitz's report, the truth is many of us were saying t… 3 seconds ago

DannyBrooks23

Danny Brooks RT @Syrianpunk_: Dear Mr. “I'm too good to call or write my fans!” This'll be the last package I ever send your a**! It's been six months,… 3 seconds ago

danaxteruel

danes RT @Itsmesishleyy: It's been days, weeks, months and almost end of the year. I just want to say thank you to those people I've met this yea… 4 seconds ago

Nawti_kaff

very Nawti , Nawti Nawti RT @AHubaydah: Mercy is business minded. I love it. She is going after all her goals. One by one. See all she has achieved in just 3 months… 4 seconds ago

stay_strong_ot9

| •..×➒R WILL STAY | ia RT @ENDITJOS: how to get ur crush to like you back thread. 100% guaranteed. i did this and now we r 2 months strong :) THREAD https://t.co… 5 seconds ago

thedavidadesina

Gómínà Dáfídì™ RT @thedavidadesina: /1 So I thought about this for few months now & I decided to do it anyways! I'll be creating a group [WhatsApp/Teleg… 6 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.