FaceTime alternative ToTok is a spy tool, purged from App Store Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Popular social messaging app ToTok has been found to spy on its users -- and it likely was developed by the government of the United Arab Emirates to keep tabs on its citizens. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this David C Helms HEADSUP- from #HOTGAYNERD FaceTime alternative ToTok is a spy tool, purged from App Store https://t.co/O1kO3nTnPg via @AppleInsider 14 minutes ago Hiroshi.jp.mx RT @appleinsider: Popular social messaging app #ToTok has been found to spy on its users, and it likely was developed by the government of… 23 minutes ago baby yoda stan FaceTime alternative ToTok is a spy tool, purged from App Store https://t.co/7rEny899Am https://t.co/ITQFf3DExp 51 minutes ago MasMaz FaceTime alternative ToTok is a spy tool, purged from App Store - https://t.co/ZTcLZqvD4P https://t.co/aH578axvRg 1 hour ago Miguel Avila FaceTime alternative ToTok is a spy tool, purged from App Store https://t.co/Y9j02UWesM https://t.co/PWvUotig57 1 hour ago Techristic FaceTime alternative ToTok is a spy tool, purged from App Store - https://t.co/e1LBzsr5da #Tech https://t.co/c0pNud4fW4 2 hours ago Asif APPLE: FaceTime alternative ToTok is a spy tool, purged from App Store: Popular social messaging app ToTok has been… https://t.co/hcZJyHDqMi 2 hours ago Djelloul Marbrook FaceTime alternative ToTok is a spy tool, purged from App Store https://t.co/TTtBrRa23a 2 hours ago