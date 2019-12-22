Global  

FaceTime alternative ToTok is a spy tool, purged from App Store

AppleInsider Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Popular social messaging app ToTok has been found to spy on its users -- and it likely was developed by the government of the United Arab Emirates to keep tabs on its citizens.
