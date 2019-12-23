Global  

Apple offering week of App Store freebies for the holidays

AppleInsider Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Starting Christmas Eve, Apple will be giving away a series of surprises for customers of the App Store, in what appears to be a reworking of its long-canceled "12 Days of Gifts" promotion.
