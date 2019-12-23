Apple Offering an App Store 'Surprise' From December 24 to December 29

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Apple is planning to offer some kind of holiday App Store promotion that may see the company giving away free apps and games.



In Australia, where it is December 24, ‌App Store‌ users are waking up to an App Store story that mentions a "surprise" for Tuesday and explains that users can expect a treat every day from December 24 to December 29.

Tuesday's surprise isn't live yet, but it will be shortly! Make sure you come back soon to check it out.



Have you seen today's goodies? Look for the unwrapped presents on the ‌App Store‌'s Today, Games, and Apps tabs.



From December 24 to 29, you'll find a new surprise every day on the ‌App Store‌. Come back daily to discover which treat we have waiting for you!



The wording of the story suggests that Apple is planning to give away free apps and games in a promotion similar to the 12 Days of Christmas promotion that the company used to run several years back.



We don't know yet what app or game Apple plans to give away on December 24, but we should find out soon from Australian users. ‌App Store‌ users in other countries like the United States can expect to see the same promotions when December 24 rolls around.Tag: App Store



