Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Apple Offering an App Store 'Surprise' From December 24 to December 29

MacRumours.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Apple is planning to offer some kind of holiday App Store promotion that may see the company giving away free apps and games.

In Australia, where it is December 24, ‌App Store‌ users are waking up to an App Store story that mentions a "surprise" for Tuesday and explains that users can expect a treat every day from December 24 to December 29.
Tuesday's surprise isn't live yet, but it will be shortly! Make sure you come back soon to check it out.  

Have you seen today's goodies? Look for the unwrapped presents on the ‌App Store‌'s Today, Games, and Apps tabs.

From December 24 to 29, you'll find a new surprise every day on the ‌App Store‌. Come back daily to discover which treat we have waiting for you!

The wording of the story suggests that Apple is planning to give away free apps and games in a promotion similar to the 12 Days of Christmas promotion that the company used to run several years back.

We don't know yet what app or game Apple plans to give away on December 24, but we should find out soon from Australian users. ‌App Store‌ users in other countries like the United States can expect to see the same promotions when December 24 rolls around.Tag: App Store

This article, "Apple Offering an App Store 'Surprise' From December 24 to December 29" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Bans Vaping Apps From App Store [Video]Apple Bans Vaping Apps From App Store

Apple bans vaping apps from App Store, 181 applications that centered around the smoking device have been removed.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:11Published

Apple Removes Vaping Apps From App Store [Video]Apple Removes Vaping Apps From App Store

Apple is responding to the vaping crisis by removing 181 vaping apps from the app store.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple removes popular chat app ToTok after reports that it’s a govt spy tool

Apple has removed ToTok from the App Store after a classified intelligence assessment and a New York Times investigation said that the app was a spy tool used...
9to5Mac Also reported by •MacRumours.comAppleInsider

Vertical Computer Systems' Subsidiary Ploinks, Inc. Enables Communication Between Android and IOS Versions of Ploinks(R)

Vertical Computer Systems' Subsidiary Ploinks, Inc. Enables Communication Between Android and IOS Versions of Ploinks(R)*RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2019 / *Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:VCSY) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Ploinks, Inc. has...
Accesswire


Tweets about this

harryscode19

Harry's Code RT @MacRumors: Apple Offering an App Store ‘Surprise’ From December 24 to December 29 https://t.co/Infk7SA9O6 by @julipuli https://t.co/7Pm… 2 minutes ago

kenton_summers

Kenton Summers Apple Offering an App Store 'Surprise' From December 24 to December 29 https://t.co/hjeXEpyyPd 38 minutes ago

ChigozirimEde

Jadon_SG 💙🍭 RT @applestreem: Apple Offering an App Store 'Surprise' From December 24 to December 29 https://t.co/DVauIepBX2 https://t.co/tKmecOItAA 1 hour ago

MacHashNews

MacHash Apple Offering an App Store 'Surprise' From December 24 to December 29 https://t.co/76i0m9FlyX $AAPL https://t.co/WYM3SaEHif 1 hour ago

techandmoree

tech news and a bit Apple Offering an App Store 'Surprise' From December 24 to December 29 https://t.co/w6LdcW6X0X 1 hour ago

applestreem

Apple Streem Apple Offering an App Store 'Surprise' From December 24 to December 29 https://t.co/DVauIepBX2 https://t.co/tKmecOItAA 1 hour ago

jetblackiphonex

🅙🅔🅣🅑🅛🅐🅒🅚🅘🅟🅗🅞🅝🅔🅧 RT @Apple_Utility: News: Apple is offering an App Store “Surprise” from the 24th to the 29th of December #AppStore #Apple #Suprise #Decembe… 1 hour ago

AldoMedia

AldoMedia, LLC. ￼📎 Apple Offering an App Store 'Surprise' From December 24 to December 29: Apple is planning to offer some kind of hol… https://t.co/pyZpG6TimU 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.