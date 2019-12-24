Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 43 minutes ago )

By Vikas Bhonsle, CEO, Crayon Software Experts With newer technologies such as AI and IoT paving their way into industrial and consumer-oriented companies, tech innovations are moving at a speedier pace than expected. Cloud technology which was considered cutting-edge a few years ago is now a mainstream for many businesses. 2019 was more about laying […]



The post Tech trends that are going to rule 2020: Vikas Bhonsle, CEO, Crayon Software Experts appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

