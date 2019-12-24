Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Where is Santa? When Will He Arrive?

I Programmer Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Around the world children are eagerly awaiting Santa - which is something of a problem since he'll only arrive when they are fast asleep. However part of the Christmas Eve tradition is to track Santa's progress across the globe with an app - both mobile and desktop.

Read more...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Santa Claus Visits Children At Kaiser Roseville Pediatric Unit [Video]Santa Claus Visits Children At Kaiser Roseville Pediatric Unit

Santa delivered wrapped toys and gifts to the patients.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:32Published

Santa Visits Newborns In St. Cloud [Video]Santa Visits Newborns In St. Cloud

Santa stopped by the NICU at CentraCare to say hello to the babies all dressed up for Christmas, Kim Johnson reports (0:52). WCCO This Morning - December 24, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Game of Thrones’ author Martin opens bookstore in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — “Game of Thrones” author and television producer George R.R. Martin is adding bookstore owner to his resume. The fantasy writer...
Seattle Times

5 ways your kid can video chat with Santa

Ho, ho, ho, holy crap — your kid just won't shut up about how excited they are to see Santa this Christmas. And as always, the line for mall Santa is too long,...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

somsaha420

Som Xaha RT @miuirom: It's so happy and surprised that the cute colleague pops up to give us candies when we are working. No matter where you are,… 15 minutes ago

Canuckbot

canuckbot Where will you be when The Big Guy arrives? #santasworkshop #santa #reindeer #northpole #reindeerstable #xmas… https://t.co/mVGQHpf2A5 18 minutes ago

BabyArianaBae

𝐴𝑁𝑁𝐼𝐸 ♡ when i wake up tomorrow on christmas morning, imma play ‘santa tell me’ so loud, to the point where random people (… https://t.co/HidRhDPxA3 19 minutes ago

manchester_net

Manchester Network NORAD Santa tracker: Track where Father Christmas is and when he will be in https://t.co/zeM6X6U953 20 minutes ago

glynlewiswebman

Glyn Lewis #1 Web Design NORAD Santa tracker: Track where Father Christmas is and when he will be in https://t.co/MyfDtYbL7j 20 minutes ago

hagaman_susan

@Lillays RT @Newsweek: Santa Claus tracker 2019 live: Where is Santa Claus right now, when and what time will Santa be at my house tonight? https://… 56 minutes ago

hestertainment

Hester Entertainment RT @WPXI: Santa Tracker: Where is Santa Claus? When will he be at my house? https://t.co/2mjNmLUt50 https://t.co/j8Ph4gWS4J 2 hours ago

WPXI

WPXI Santa Tracker: Where is Santa Claus? When will he be at my house? https://t.co/2mjNmLUt50 https://t.co/j8Ph4gWS4J 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.