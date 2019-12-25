Useful Tips, Tricks, and Walkthroughs for New Apple Watch Owners

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 15 hours ago )

If you got a new Apple Watch for the holidays, this is the article for you. We've collected all of our Apple Watch-related how tos and guides to help you learn the ins and outs of your new wrist-worn device.



Even if you've had an Apple Watch before, the newest Series 4 and Series 5 models have updated features like ECG functionality that lets you take a quick electrocardiogram right from the wrist, and with the Apple Watch Series 5 specifically, there's a new always on display.

Below, we've organized our Apple Watch-related how tos into quick access categories, so browse through to see if there's something new to learn.

*For Beginners*

· How to Force-Quit Misbehaving Apple Watch Apps· How to Reset or Force Restart Your Apple Watch· How to Add a Passcode to Your Apple Watch and What to Do if You Forget It· How to Specify Your Activity Type in the Apple Watch Workout App· How to Customize Your Apple Watch Workout Metrics· How to Customize Default Replies on Apple Watch· Using the Timer, Alarm, and Stopwatch Apps on Apple Watch· How to Make Icons and Fonts Bigger on Apple Watch· How to Use Apple Watch to Get Directions· How to Pair Bluetooth Headphones and Listen to Music on Apple Watch· How to Answer and Make Phone Calls on Apple Watch· How to Use the Activity and Workout Apps on Apple Watch· How to Send and Respond to Messages on Apple Watch· How to Use the Flashlight on Your Apple Watch

*Useful watchOS Tips*

· How to Browse the Internet on Apple Watch Through WebKit Integration· How to Use the Calculator App's Split Bill and Tip Functions on Apple Watch· How to Turn a Photo Into an Apple Watch Face· How to Use the Siri Raise to Speak Feature· How to Use Walkie-Talkie· How to Start an Activity Competition With a Friend



*Hidden Features*

· How to Control Apple TV Using Your Apple Watch· How to Customize the Monogram on Your Apple Watch· How to Unlock Your Mac With Your Apple Watch· How to Rearrange the Control Center Icons· How to Use Theater Mode on the Apple Watch· Top 10 Hidden Force Touch Features on Apple Watch

*Advanced Tricks*



· How to Divide Your Apple Watch Workouts into Segments· How to Stop Your Apple Watch From Launching the 'Now Playing' App When Audio Plays on Your iPhone· How to Use Emergency SOS on iPhone and Apple Watch· How to Get More Battery Life Out of Your Apple Watch· How to Locate a Lost Apple Watch Using Find My· How to Make Apple Card the Default Card on Your Apple Watch



*Apple Music and Apple Watch*



· How to Use Apple Music on Apple Watch· How to Use Spotify on Apple Watch· How to Sync Albums and Playlists From Apple Music to Your Apple Watch



*Using Apple Watch with AirPods*



· How to Check AirPods Battery Life on iPhone and Apple Watch· How to Pair AirPods to Your Apple Watch· How to Unpair Your AirPods From iPhone, Apple TV, Apple Watch, or Mac



*Must-Watch Videos*We've created a selection of useful videos that highlight tips, tricks, and other information that's useful if you're a new Apple Watch owner. Make sure to check them out!*More Info*Do you have useful Apple Watch tips and tricks that we've missed in our how tos and that new Apple Watch owners should know? Make sure to share them in the comments!



If you want to know more about the Apple Watch Series 5 and watchOS, the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch, make sure to check out our Apple Watch Series 5 and watchOS 6 roundups.Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 6

Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)



