Guides, How Tos, and Tips for New Mac Owners

MacRumors readers who were lucky enough to receive a new Mac for the holidays will want to check out our collection of Mac how tos and guides to learn the ins and outs of your new machine.



Whether you're new to the Mac or are upgrading from an older model, there's likely to be a useful tip or two here for you. These how tos apply to Apple's latest Macs, from desktops to notebooks, and it includes macOS Catalina tutorials.*Beginner Tips*



· How to Right-Click on a Mac· How to Copy and Paste on a Mac· How to Uninstall Apps on Your Mac· How to Use the macOS Help Menu· How to Use Emoji on Mac· How to Set Up iMessage on Your Mac· How to Force Restart a MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro· How to Erase and Factory Reset Your Mac· How to Take a Screenshot on Your Mac· How to Create a Guest Account in macOS· How to Use 'Hey Siri' Hands-Free on a Mac· How to Customize File and Folder Icons on Your Mac· How to View Folder Sizes on Your Mac Using Finder· How to Manage File Associations in macOS· How to Change a File Type's Default App in macOS· How to Use the macOS App Switcher to Open Files, Hide and Quit Apps, and Launch Exposé· How to Enable Markup Annotation Tools in macOS· How to Use Tags to Organize Files and Folders in macOS· How to Add a Recent or Favorite Items Stack to Your Mac's Dock· How to Get Your Mac's Dock to Show Running Apps Only· How to Group Mac App Icons More Prominently in Your Dock

*macOS Catalina Features*



· How to Use Find My iPhone on Mac or PC· How to Turn Off Find My Mac· How to Watch Picture-in-Picture Video on Your Mac· How to Back Up Your iOS Device on a Mac Running Catalina· How to Install macOS Catalina on an Unsupported Mac

*Security Tips*



· How to Use Secure Code AutoFill· How to Set a Custom Lock Screen Message on Your Mac in Case It's Lost· How to Back Up Your Mac Using Time Machine· How to Forget Wireless Networks on Mac· How to Request a Copy of Your Apple ID Account Data· How to Recover Files, Contacts, Bookmarks, Calendars and Reminders in iCloud· How to Show Hidden Files on a Mac

*Continuity and Other Product Tips*



· How to Use Your iPad as a Second Screen for Your Mac· How to Send and Receive SMS Messages on iPad and Mac via Text Message Forwarding· How to Grab Screenshots and Video From Apple TV Using Your Mac· How to AirPlay Audio From Your Mac to HomePod· How to Unlock Your Mac With Your Apple Watch· How to Manage Parental Controls in macOS



*Mac App Features*



· How to Get the Most Out of Apple's macOS Preview App· How to Batch Convert Images Using macOS Preview· How to Use the Preview Loupe Tool in macOS· How to View All Events as a List in Your Mac's Calendar App· How to Quickly Resize Images on Your Mac Using an Automator Service· How to Float Notes Over Application Windows in macOS· How to Make Web Pages in Safari for Mac Easier to Read· How to Control the Behavior of Screenshot Shortcuts in macOS· How to Convert Several Images into a Single PDF Using Preview· How to Set Up Out-of-Office Replies in Apple Mail and iCloud Mail



*iCloud*

· How to Merge and Remove Duplicate Contacts in macOS and iCloud· How to Share Files Stored in Your iCloud Drive

*Hidden Tricks*



· How to Use Text Clippings in macOS· How to Electronically Sign a PDF Using Preview on Mac· How to Hide and Remove System Preference Panes in macOS· How to Snap Back to Your Search Results When Browsing in a Safari Tab

*Advanced Features*



· How to Pair an Apple Remote With an Apple TV or Mac· How to Get Unique Alerts for VIP Emails Received on Your Mac· How to Use Your Mac's Media Keys to Adjust Speaker Volume on a DisplayPort, HDMI, or Thunderbolt Monitor· How to Rebuild the Spotlight Index on Your Mac· How to Perform a Clean Installation of macOS 10.14 Mojave· How to Output Your Mac's Audio to Two Pairs of Headphones at the Same Time· How to Add an AirDrop Shortcut to Your Mac's Dock· How to Tame macOS Hot Corners Using Modifier Keys· How to Set Up a System-Wide Word Count Service on Your Mac· How to Create File Templates on Your Mac With Finder's Stationery Pad Feature· How to Reset Your Mac's Bluetooth Module to Fix Connection Issues· How to Update macOS Using a Simple Terminal Command· How to Rename Several Files at Once in macOS· How to Use Apple Diagnostics to Check for Mac Hardware Problems· How to Set a Firmware Password on Your Mac



*Mac App Recommendations*Every few months we do a video series where we recommend a useful selection of Mac apps, and these articles are worth checking out if you're looking for great Mac apps for your new Mac.



*Mac-Related Videos*

*More Info*Know other great Mac-related tips and tricks that MacRumors readers should be aware of? Let us know in the comments.



For more details on Apple's newest 2019 Macs, check out our roundups: MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro.Related Roundups: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro

Buyer's Guide: MacBook Air (Neutral), MacBook Pro (Buy Now)



