Maharashtra’s 36 District Planning Committees going paperless with ESDS’ iPAS

CRN Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Thirty-Six districts of Maharashtra have implemented ESDS Software Solution’s Integrated Planning Office Automation System (iPAS) for better management of letters, proposals, works, funds and efficient execution of DPC plans and schemes. Reducing the response turnaround time of each letter by 50 per cent, iPAS has garnered recognition for smart city automation and project planning. The […]

The post Maharashtra’s 36 District Planning Committees going paperless with ESDS’ iPAS appeared first on CRN - India.
