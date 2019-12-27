Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

10 must-have apps for your new Apple Watch

Macworld Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The Apple Watch is great right out of the box, but you’ll want to add a few apps to really make it sing. Apple’s wearable is a true marvel, and the Series 5 is the best yet, but you’ll never know just how useful it can be if you don’t expand your horizons a bit.

When we think about the Apple Watch apps we just can’t live without, these are at the top of the list. Some are free, some are not, but every single one is worth your while.

*Updated 12/27/2019:* Now that watchOS 6 is out with new tools for developers and new built-in apps (like a calculator), we've updated our recommendations.

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Little America Trailer [Video]Little America Trailer

Little America Trailer Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, "Little America" goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:22Published

Taste-testing the new Cosmic Crisp apple [Video]Taste-testing the new Cosmic Crisp apple

The Cosmic Crisp apple hits grocery stores beginning Dec. 1, and according to growers, it tastes better than the Honeycrisp. The fruit, named for the bright yellow dots on its skin that resemble stars,..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 02:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Useful Tips, Tricks, and Walkthroughs for New Apple Watch Owners

If you got a new Apple Watch for the holidays, this is the article for you. We've collected all of our Apple Watch-related how tos and guides to help you learn...
MacRumours.com

Best tips and tricks for using your new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, more

There are a lot of great new features included with Apple’s latest products. Whether you just got one new Apple device or several of them, follow along with a...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this

PokerCenter

Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: 10 must-have apps for your new Apple Watch https://t.co/QANfrbDgXc https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/FpZCQGBxwe 13 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva 10 must-have apps for your new Apple Watch https://t.co/huRWWb1s75 https://t.co/ZzcAyPEWv4 13 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg 10 must-have apps for your new Apple Watch https://t.co/QANfrbDgXc https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/FpZCQGBxwe 13 minutes ago

Tech1UAE

Tech1UAE 10 must-have apps for your new Apple Watch https://t.co/wc8sIDs05p https://t.co/VKJvm1c7JL 21 minutes ago

HansMarereh

Mace Windu 2020 don't ask me for money, I have but I will not give... Access to mobile lending apps must be used efficiently on your end. 2 hours ago

_ericariley

𝚎 𝚛 𝚒 𝚌 𝚊☾ what are your must have apps? besides the basic ‘facebook, instagram, twitter, calculator, notes, etc.’ 13 hours ago

AshleiDominique

Ashley Dominique What are your must have apps going into 2020? 16 hours ago

acdelion

Ana Cristina De Lion RT @MediaSmartUK: #Teachers - do you use #apps with your class? 📱 "Apps in the classroom" guide focuses on five key factors teachers shoul… 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.