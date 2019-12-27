Renders Depict Alleged Design of 2020 11 and 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Models With Triple-Lens Cameras

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 30 minutes ago )

Apple is rumored to be working on updated 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with iPhone-style triple-lens cameras, and alleged renderings of the new iPads have been shared by iGeeksblog and OnLeaks.



The new ‌iPad Pro‌ models are said to feature the same dimensions as the 2018 ‌iPad Pro‌ models, and based on the renders, the design will also be close to identical with the exception of a triple-lens camera.

iGeeksblog claims that the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ model will feature a glass back panel similar to the glass panel of the iPhone, but that the 11-inch model will have an aluminum backing.



Apple thus far hasn't offered design deviations between different ‌iPad Pro‌ sizes, so it's not clear if this is accurate information, and there was no specific reason given for why one model might need a glass backing while the other model does not. Apple's iPhones use glass for Qi-based wireless charging purposes, but that is not a feature Apple has extended to other non-iPhone devices.



There were some rumors indicating Apple would release new ‌iPad Pro‌ models in 2019, but that didn't happen, and current information from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests Apple plans to release an ‌iPad Pro‌ update during the first half of 2020.

We've already seen dummy models said to be of the new ‌iPad Pro‌ models, which featured a triple-lens camera, but those may not be quite accurate when it comes to the camera design.



The new ‌iPad Pro‌ models could potentially feature a time-of-flight (ToF) camera system that is also rumored to be coming to 2020 iPhones. A time-of-flight camera system uses a laser to determine the distance between objects to create a 3D image of the surrounding area.



This kind of technology could allow for more accurate depth perception, improved augmented reality capabilities, and perhaps photos with more advanced depth information.

The new ‌iPad Pro‌ models are rumored to be coming in the first half of 2020 and the time-of-flight camera is expected to be a 2020 ‌iPhone‌ feature, so it's not entirely clear if Apple plans to put the time-of-flight functionality in the iPad as the company may first want to bring the feature to the ‌iPhone‌.

If there is no time-of-flight camera capability, the ‌iPad Pro‌ models could still get the same triple-lens camera system that's in the current iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models, featuring telephoto, wide-angle, and ultra wide-angle lenses.



We've also heard that in late 2019, Apple could be planning to release a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ with a mini-LED display, so it's not clear if Apple will release two ‌iPad Pro‌ updates in 2019 or if the early 2020 release timeline includes just the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ model.

