Apple to Donate Money to Support Fire Relief Efforts in Australia

MacRumours.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Apple is donating funds to support fire fighting efforts in Australia, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Twitter yesterday.

For the last two months, bushfires have been burning across Australia due to one of the worst droughts in history and record-breaking heat waves. More than nine people have died and more than 800 homes have been destroyed. Koalas and other wildlife have also been impacted by the ongoing fires.Firefighters helping a mother koala and her baby in Hawkesbury, New South Wales. Image via NSW RFS.

More than nine people have died and more than 800 homes have been destroyed. Koalas and other wildlife have also been impacted by the ongoing fires.


Our hearts are with those impacted by the Australian bushfires and with the courageous volunteer force fighting the unprecedented blazes across the country—please stay safe. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts.

— ‌Tim Cook‌ (@tim_cook) December 26, 2019Australia has more than 1,500 firefighters working to extinguish fires threatening homes near Sydney. Half of the bushfires in Australia have been contained as of this week, but the country is facing another heat wave and there are severe fire danger ratings in South Australia.

Apple often provides donations during major disasters and most recently donated money to help fight the wildfires in California.This article, "Apple to Donate Money to Support Fire Relief Efforts in Australia" first appeared on MacRumors.com

