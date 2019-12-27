Anker Debuts First Made for iPhone Certified Flash Accessory Designed for iPhone 11

Global  

Anker today debuted a new Made for iPhone (MFi) certified LED flash accessory that's designed to connect to the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max through the Lightning port.

Though a product link is not yet available, The Verge says that the new accessory is launching next month and is priced at $49.99.
The flash accessory will be recognized by the new iPhones and can be triggered by the default Camera app and third-party camera apps. It will last for approximately 10,000 shots per charge and comes with a detachable diffuser option.

Compared to the built-in ‌iPhone‌ flash, Anker says that the flash can achieve twice the range and four times the brightness.

Anker's new flash option is the first Made for ‌iPhone‌ flash accessory that's been designed, but as Apple has now opened up its Made for ‌iPhone‌ program to these kind of camera accessories, we can expect additional Lightning-based flashes to be released in the future.

‌iPhone‌ flashes are not new and there have been other options available in the past, but this is the only one that is Apple certified and able to be synced with the ‌iPhone‌'s camera through Lightning.
