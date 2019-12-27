Global  

Apple Now Selling Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker, AirPods Pro Cases

MacRumours.com Friday, 27 December 2019
Apple in the last few days updated its online Apple Store with new products that include cases for the AirPods Pro and the Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker.

Apple is stocking the Incase AirPods Pro Case made from Incase's proprietary Woolenex material, with the case priced at $30.
Apple is also selling a new Catalyst Waterproof Case for the ‌AirPods Pro‌, which is also priced at $30 and is available in black. The Incase ‌AirPods Pro‌ case is shipping out in mid-January, while the Catalyst case will arrive to customers in late January. Apple retail stores will have the AirPods cases later in the month as well.

Alongside the two new ‌AirPods Pro‌ cases, Apple is also now offering the Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker in its online store. Apple previously had a partnership with Sonos and offered several Sonos speakers for sale, but there hasn't been a Sonos speaker in stock from Apple for quite some time.

The Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker features AirPlay 2 support, which allows it to work alongside other ‌AirPlay‌ 2 speakers like the HomePod.
Apple is selling the Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker for $180, but the Sonos website has the same speaker on sale for $30 off through Sunday, so the Sonos website is a better buy at the current time. Amazon is also offering the speaker at a $30 discount.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sonos and Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.This article, "Apple Now Selling Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker, AirPods Pro Cases" first appeared on MacRumors.com

