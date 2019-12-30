Shop for New Year's Deals on Apple Products Including MacBook Pro, AirPods, iPad, and More

Global  

As 2019 comes to an end, many retailers are discounting a wide array of Apple products and accessories. In this article, we've rounded up the best sales you can find online for iPad, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, AirPods, and more.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For these deals, we've linked to retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Adorama, some of which are offering lowest-ever prices for select products. You'll also find notable deals on accessories from companies like Pad & Quill, Twelve South, Nimble, JBL, and Speck.

Sale duration varies from site to site, but for a large portion of them, you'll have until New Year's Eve to take advantage of the discounts.
*AirPods*

· AirPods with Charging Case - $139.00, down from $159.00· AirPods with Wireless Charging Case - $168.95, down from $199.00· Wireless Charging Case - $64.99, down from $79.00

*iPad*

*10.2-inch iPad*· Wi-Fi, 32GB - $279.99, down from $329.00 ($50 off)· Wi-Fi, 128GB - $359.99, down from $429.00 ($70 off)· Cellular, 32GB - $409.99, down from $459.00 ($50 off)· Cellular, 128GB - $489.99, down from $559.00 ($70 off)

*10.5-inch iPad Air*· Wi-Fi, 64GB - $469.00, down from $499.00 ($30 off)· Cellular, 64GB - $579.99, down from $629.00 ($50 off)· Cellular, 256GB - $727.00, down from $779.00 ($52 off)

*iPad Pro*· 11-inch Wi-Fi, 256GB - $899.00, down from $949.00 ($50 off)· 11-inch Wi-Fi, 1TB - $1,199.00, down from $1,349.00 ($150 off)· 11-inch Cellular, 64GB - $898.93, down from $949.00 ($50 off)· 11-inch Cellular, 1TB - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00 ($200 off)

*iPad mini*· Wi-Fi, 256GB - $519.00, down from $549.00 ($30 off, lowest ever)

*MacBook*

*MacBook Air (Mid 2019)*· 128GB - $979.00, down from $1,099.00 ($120 off)· 256GB - $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00 ($100 off)

*MacBook Pro (2019)*· 13-inch, 1.4GHz, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00 ($100 off)· 13-inch, 1.4GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,399.99, down from $1,499.00 ($100 off)· 15-inch, 2.6GHz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $2,019.99, down from $2,399.00 ($380 off)· 15-inch, 2.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,349.00, down from $2,799.00 ($450 off)· 16-inch, 2.6GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,187.92, down from $2,399.00 ($211 off, lowest ever)· 16-inch, 2.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD - $2,564.92, down from $2,799.00 ($234 off)

*Smart Battery Cases*

· iPhone XR Smart Battery Case - $99.99, down from $129.00 ($30 off, lowest ever)· iPhone XS Smart Battery Case - $99.99, down from $129.00 ($30 off, lowest ever)· iPhone XS Max Smart Battery Case - $109.99, down from $129.00 ($20 off)

*Miscellaneous Accessory Sales*

· Pad & Quill - Get 25% off sitewide through New Year's Day, and an extra 15% off with code MR15· Nimble - Save 30% off sitewide with code MACRUMORS30· Twelve South - Save 15% sitewide with code MacRumors15· AT&T U-Verse - Purchase a 12 month TV & Internet package and choose from a JBL Link 300 Speaker, Polk Command Soundbar, or $250 gift card as a reward· Casetify - Buy 2, get 20% off and free shipping worldwide with code BOXING19· DJI - Save up to 34%· eBay - Get an extra 15% off select tech items with code JUMBOSAVE· JBL - Save up to 50% on select JBL and Harman audio products· OtterBox - Buy 2, get 1 free· Scosche - Get 80% off select items· Speck - Get 25% off select items

Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.

