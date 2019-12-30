Shop for New Year's Deals on Apple Products Including MacBook Pro, AirPods, iPad, and More

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 29 minutes ago )

As 2019 comes to an end, many retailers are discounting a wide array of Apple products and accessories. In this article, we've rounded up the best sales you can find online for iPad, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, AirPods, and more.



For these deals, we've linked to retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Adorama, some of which are offering lowest-ever prices for select products. You'll also find notable deals on accessories from companies like Pad & Quill, Twelve South, Nimble, JBL, and Speck.



Sale duration varies from site to site, but for a large portion of them, you'll have until New Year's Eve to take advantage of the discounts.

*AirPods*



· AirPods with Charging Case - $139.00, down from $159.00· AirPods with Wireless Charging Case - $168.95, down from $199.00· Wireless Charging Case - $64.99, down from $79.00



*iPad*



*10.2-inch iPad*· Wi-Fi, 32GB - $279.99, down from $329.00 ($50 off)· Wi-Fi, 128GB - $359.99, down from $429.00 ($70 off)· Cellular, 32GB - $409.99, down from $459.00 ($50 off)· Cellular, 128GB - $489.99, down from $559.00 ($70 off)



*10.5-inch iPad Air*· Wi-Fi, 64GB - $469.00, down from $499.00 ($30 off)· Cellular, 64GB - $579.99, down from $629.00 ($50 off)· Cellular, 256GB - $727.00, down from $779.00 ($52 off)



*iPad Pro*· 11-inch Wi-Fi, 256GB - $899.00, down from $949.00 ($50 off)· 11-inch Wi-Fi, 1TB - $1,199.00, down from $1,349.00 ($150 off)· 11-inch Cellular, 64GB - $898.93, down from $949.00 ($50 off)· 11-inch Cellular, 1TB - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00 ($200 off)



*iPad mini*· Wi-Fi, 256GB - $519.00, down from $549.00 ($30 off, lowest ever)



*MacBook*



*MacBook Air (Mid 2019)*· 128GB - $979.00, down from $1,099.00 ($120 off)· 256GB - $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00 ($100 off)



*MacBook Pro (2019)*· 13-inch, 1.4GHz, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00 ($100 off)· 13-inch, 1.4GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,399.99, down from $1,499.00 ($100 off)· 15-inch, 2.6GHz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $2,019.99, down from $2,399.00 ($380 off)· 15-inch, 2.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,349.00, down from $2,799.00 ($450 off)· 16-inch, 2.6GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,187.92, down from $2,399.00 ($211 off, lowest ever)· 16-inch, 2.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD - $2,564.92, down from $2,799.00 ($234 off)



*Smart Battery Cases*



· iPhone XR Smart Battery Case - $99.99, down from $129.00 ($30 off, lowest ever)· iPhone XS Smart Battery Case - $99.99, down from $129.00 ($30 off, lowest ever)· iPhone XS Max Smart Battery Case - $109.99, down from $129.00 ($20 off)



*Miscellaneous Accessory Sales*



· Pad & Quill - Get 25% off sitewide through New Year's Day, and an extra 15% off with code MR15· Nimble - Save 30% off sitewide with code MACRUMORS30· Twelve South - Save 15% sitewide with code MacRumors15· AT&T U-Verse - Purchase a 12 month TV & Internet package and choose from a JBL Link 300 Speaker, Polk Command Soundbar, or $250 gift card as a reward· Casetify - Buy 2, get 20% off and free shipping worldwide with code BOXING19· DJI - Save up to 34%· eBay - Get an extra 15% off select tech items with code JUMBOSAVE· JBL - Save up to 50% on select JBL and Harman audio products· OtterBox - Buy 2, get 1 free· Scosche - Get 80% off select items· Speck - Get 25% off select items



