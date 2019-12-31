Global  

September 2019: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPad, and Series 5 Apple Watch

AppleInsider Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
This year's new iPhones event surprised us with just how unexpectedly good the phones are, plus just how much else was announced from the new always-on Apple Watch to a 10.2-inch iPad.
