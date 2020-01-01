Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

dMACQ Software uses RPA, AI and ML for automated testing of industrial machinery components

CRN Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
In this project, dMACQ Software has used robotic process automation (RPA) with artificial intelligence and machine learning for automated testing of industrial machinery components, for an automobile industry customer. As part of the project, an Android mobile application has been designed as a front-end. The technology in the back-end uses AI based computer vision and […]

The post dMACQ Software uses RPA, AI and ML for automated testing of industrial machinery components appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.