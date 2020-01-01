Global  

Marg ERP plans to add 100 more channel partners in 2020

CRN Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Home-grown accounting software firm Marg ERP has said it is planning to add 100 more channel partners in 2020 to strengthen network in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. Currently the firm has over 1,200 channel partners across the country. “We are successfully simplifying inventory management, accounting, payments, GST compliance, sales, marketing, HR and […]

The post Marg ERP plans to add 100 more channel partners in 2020 appeared first on CRN - India.
