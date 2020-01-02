Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

DigiTimes: Apple Could Launch Two 'iPhone SE 2' Models in 2020

MacRumours.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Apple could launch a second version of the so-called iPhone SE 2 before the end of the year, according to DigiTimes. The latest prediction from the hit-and-miss industry publication is said to come from sources in Taiwan's supply chain.
The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. This new member will be an upgraded version of the widely speculated ‌iPhone‌ SE2 featuring a 5.5- or 6.1-inch LCD display and available at the end of 2020 or in earlier 2021, said the sources.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to release five new ‌iPhone‌ models in 2020 – a so-called ‌iPhone SE 2‌ with a 4.7-inch LCD display in the first half of 2020, followed by a higher-end all-OLED lineup consisting of 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch models in the second half of the year.

However, some supply chain makers at ‌iPhone‌'s assembly partners claim to have received roadmaps showing production of "six items" of iPhones, claims DigiTimes. According to the report, Taiwan-based driver-IC backend firm Chipbond Technology is said to have landed COF packaging orders from Apple for both 4.7-inch LCD devices.

As far as the first so-called ‌iPhone SE 2‌ goes, the device is expected to resemble the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display with bezels and a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM. The device will continue to have a single-lens rear camera, according to Kuo, like the original ‌iPhone‌ SE and the ‌iPhone 8‌.Related Roundup: iPhone SE 2
Tag: digitimes.com

This article, "DigiTimes: Apple Could Launch Two 'iPhone SE 2' Models in 2020" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Almost PERFECT [Video]Almost PERFECT

Try Vectornatorfor FREE: https://vectornator.ioAirPods Pro: https://amzn.to/36wgp61AirPods 2: https://amzn.to/2qKTq7VApple updated the AirPods line about a month ago with the addition of the AirPods..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 09:12Published

How Far Can Apple Stock Go? Far, Says J.P. Morgan [Video]How Far Can Apple Stock Go? Far, Says J.P. Morgan

Yes, Apple is looking at some excellent sales and revenue numbers for iPhone, MacBook and other products, as well as for its subscription services and apps, sure, but the real potential money maker..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2020 iPhone May Be First Smartphone With 5nm Chip

First reported on by DigiTimes, Apple chip maker TSMC is ramping up to begin production of the A-14 chip for the 2020 iPhones. According to DigiTimes,...
WebProNews

Sketchy report claims not one but two ‘iPhone 9’ models this year

A Digitimes report claims that Apple is working on not just one but two different models of its replacement for the iPhone SE, which may be branded the iPhone...
9to5Mac

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tom_taylor

Tom Taylor DigiTimes: Apple Could Launch Two 'iPhone SE 2' Models in 2020 https://t.co/d4tbgO0O5B #macumors #mac 3 hours ago

bhart62

Bill Hart  #RT MacRumors: DigiTimes: Apple Could Launch Two ‘iPhone SE 2’ Models in 2020 https://t.co/HiH7GI6xtE by waxeditori… https://t.co/VpkwHrTTLO 3 hours ago

wrou5

wpprou RT @MacRumors: DigiTimes: Apple Could Launch Two ‘iPhone SE 2’ Models in 2020 https://t.co/zSXbeCay3Y by @waxeditorial https://t.co/R0Ozr6M… 3 hours ago

iTouchAppReview

iTouchAppReviewers DigiTimes: Apple Could Launch Two 'iPhone SE 2' Models in 2020 https://t.co/q10YGNTdtq 7 hours ago

KoffyBoachie

🔥‼️iTech911💻/iDeviceCare/TearTopgh Promoter🔥‼️ RT @iDeviceCare: DigiTimes: Apple could launch AirPods 2 in the first half of 2019 https://t.co/sMJzLpgs0S https://t.co/Bue5caizmg 13 hours ago

twood3

twood3 RT @applestreem: DigiTimes: Apple Could Launch Two 'iPhone SE 2' Models in 2020 https://t.co/Unc7M8G60j https://t.co/LuH1KTsnGA 14 hours ago

aapldotio

aapl.io DigiTimes: Apple Could Launch Two 'iPhone SE 2' Models in 2020 via @MacRumors #iphone https://t.co/2MN14pMBJV https://t.co/QWAdW7zeKN 15 hours ago

WebWizSolutions

The WebWizard DigiTimes: Apple Could Launch Two 'iPhone SE 2' Models in 2020 https://t.co/C8kxyPC6vA https://t.co/g5fWQYvbr0 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.