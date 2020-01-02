Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Apple chip partner TSMC to start 5nm 'A14' production in mid-2020

AppleInsider Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
TSMC is ready to begin manufacturing the "A14" chip intended for the late 2020 iPhone lineup starting in the second quarter of 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

TSMC Expected to Begin 'A14' 5nm Chip Production in Second Quarter

As expected, Apple chipmaker TSMC has secured orders for the "A14" processors to go in this year's iPhones and is expected to start manufacturing the chips in...
MacRumours.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

A51FR3D

Asif APPLE: Apple chip partner TSMC to start 5nm 'A14' production in mid-2020: TSMC is ready to begin manufacturing the… https://t.co/bX5vF254nX 8 minutes ago

BouwerThinus

thinus bouwer RT @applestreem: Apple chip partner TSMC to start 5nm 'A14' production in mid-2020 https://t.co/MKfPHCkpmw https://t.co/noaGPcDxqh 9 minutes ago

applestreem

Apple Streem Apple chip partner TSMC to start 5nm 'A14' production in mid-2020 https://t.co/MKfPHCkpmw https://t.co/noaGPcDxqh 24 minutes ago

realdesignCEO

Kenneth B Gross, PhD RT @appleinsider: #TSMC is ready to begin manufacturing the "A14" chip intended for the late 2020 #Apple #iPhone lineup starting in the sec… 34 minutes ago

jadeja_karm

Karm Jadeja Apple chip partner TSMC to start 5nm ‘A14’ in the mid-2020 for the late 2020 iPhone lineup Follow “apple_guy_m4rk… https://t.co/RWBqiTPAZ0 37 minutes ago

z4mp1

Jay-Z appleinsider: #TSMC is ready to begin manufacturing the "A14" chip intended for the late 2020 #Apple #iPhone lineup… https://t.co/0S7mNVEZBw 42 minutes ago

MacHashNews

MacHash Apple chip partner TSMC to start 5nm 'A14' production in mid-2020 https://t.co/Iv0PvEky3J $AAPL https://t.co/eP0wcVwbmZ 44 minutes ago

hamacasoft

HamacaSoft  Apple chip partner TSMC to start 5nm 'A14' production in mid-2020 https://t.co/mQY5kyo1XZ https://t.co/NaqNCMXlhQ 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.