Kuo: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 6, and iPod Touch Getting New Suppliers in 2020
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Apple will be making several changes to the suppliers of its products in 2020, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
For starters, Kuo expects Chinese company Goertek to begin assembly of AirPods Pro in the first half of the year. The addition of a second supplier alongside Luxshare Precision should help improve supply of the popular earphones, which continue to face multi-week shipping estimates on Apple.com.
Luxshare itself will replace Quanta Computer as the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of S-series chips for the new Apple Watch in 2020, aka Series 6 models if Apple sticks with its naming trend, Kuo added.
And last, Kuo expects Chinese manufacturer BYD Electronic to replace Quanta Computer as the sole assembler of the iPod touch in 2020, as well as obtain at least 10-20 percent of non-cellular iPad orders. Naturally, if this goes well, the company is expected to receive an even larger percentage of orders in 2021 and beyond.
Kuo outlined these details in a research note with investment firm TF International Securities, seen by MacRumors.
