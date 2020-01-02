Global  

Brydge Introduces iPad Pro Keyboard With Multi-Touch Trackpad, Also Teases Standalone Trackpad

MacRumours.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Apple accessory maker Brydge this week introduced a new iPad Pro keyboard with a built-in multi-touch trackpad.

Taking advantage of new AssistiveTouch functionality in iPadOS, the trackpad can be used to bring up the Dock from any app with a two-finger tap, access the App Exposé screen with a three-finger tap, and more.
The full-size QWERTY keyboard features LED-backlit keys with three levels of brightness and an advertised three-month battery life per charge. It is compatible with the latest-generation 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, connecting via Bluetooth 4.1 rather than the Smart Connector.

Pricing is set at $199.99 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $229.99 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with the first 500 pre-orders estimated to ship in late February 2020, followed by the remainder of pre-orders shipping in late March 2020.
Brydge is also gauging interest for a standalone multi-touch trackpad for the iPad Pro, pictured above, that is "coming soon."
