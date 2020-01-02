Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

HBO's former CEO Richard Plepler strikes five-year Apple TV+ deal

AppleInsider Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Richard Plepler, HBO's former chief executive of 27 years, has landed a long-term content deal with Apple TV+.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former HBO CEO Might Sign With Apple Tv+ [Video]Former HBO CEO Might Sign With Apple Tv+

Former HBO chief Richard Plepler is reportedly in talks to singing a production deal with Apple TV+.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published

Disney+ Will Be Available on Amazon's Fire TV [Video]Disney+ Will Be Available on Amazon's Fire TV

Disney+ Will Be Available on Amazon's Fire TV The service's availability comes after a deal made between The Walt Disney Company and Amazon. Disney+ will officially launch in the U.S. and Canada on..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former HBO CEO Richard Plepler Inks Five-Year Apple TV+ Production Deal

Former HBO CEO and chairman Richard Plepler has signed a five year deal with Apple to produce content for Apple TV+, reports The New York Times. Under the...
MacRumours.com

Former HBO boss officially inks five-year exclusive production deal with Apple TV+

Former HBO CEO Richard Plepler has officially reached a production deal with Apple, The New York Times reports today. Plepler’s five-year deal with Apple will...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this

JoniVR

Joni RT @appleinsider: Richard Plepler, #HBO's former chief executive of 27 years, has landed a long-term content deal with #AppleTVplus. https:… 1 hour ago

DTrain

Dennis Chiuten Huge https://t.co/AuNUMQOHAk 1 hour ago

MacHashNews

MacHash HBO's former CEO Richard Plepler strikes five-year Apple TV+ deal https://t.co/S54D1B4jHN $AAPL https://t.co/8CY3AJiXrV 2 hours ago

bellware_io

Bellware HBO's former CEO Richard Plepler strikes five-year Apple TV+ deal https://t.co/ne5k0zUU7z 3 hours ago

districtcreate

District Digital Creatives HBO's former CEO Richard Plepler strikes five-year Apple TV deal https://t.co/yA9CAWtrZf https://t.co/TPxGtbBup6 4 hours ago

S_Paluch

Lesiu I don’t know about everyone else but that tan scares me #CNBC https://t.co/W6e1obwb1c 4 hours ago

LittleStickers

ThoseLittleStickers "HBO's former CEO Richard Plepler strikes five-year Apple TV+ deal" https://t.co/iOrVeExBBP #TLS #News 4 hours ago

z4mp1

Jay-Z appleinsider: Richard Plepler, #HBO's former chief executive of 27 years, has landed a long-term content deal with… https://t.co/OrKVqPQP1b 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.