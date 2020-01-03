Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Skill development key to India’s inclusive growth: Anant Maheshwari

CRN Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Underling the need to examine school curriculum from the vantage point of a skill-based economy, Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari has said that skill development is “super critical” for the country’s growth curve to scale sustainably and inclusively. “Schools will have to create flexible learning environments for students with an integrated pedagogical approach that leverages […]

The post Skill development key to India’s inclusive growth: Anant Maheshwari appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change [Video]Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change

Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change. On Dec. 16, Goldman Sachs announced their plan to invest $750 billion towards fighting climate change by 2030. . The money will help..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CSR Foundations and NGOs Steer the Inclusive Growth Efforts

Education is the propeller of national development. It has the potential to be the primary arsenal in bringing about socio-economic changes. India is the...
NewsVoir

Union Budget must focus on economic growth by boosting real estate: NAREDCO

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Fiscal stimulus to the real estate sector will have a manifold affect on 269 allied industries with multi-dimensional impact on...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Palaceland

Jomon Alexander RT @stpiindia: Technological innovations centred on sustainable progress of society through employment generation, digital inclusion, skill… 5 minutes ago

JosephT55446206

Joseph Thomas RT @SkillReporter: Skill development key to India’s inclusive growth: Microsoft President read on what his take on #skilldevelopment, htt… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.