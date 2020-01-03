Global  

Ikea quietly adds HomeKit support to Fyrtur smart blinds

AppleInsider Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Following an unexpected release in the United States in October, The "Fyrtur" range of Ikea smart blinds are reportedly starting to gain support for HomeKit, enabling the window blinds to be automatically controlled by Apple's smart home platform.
