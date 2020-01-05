Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Relative unknown Konka jumps into the U.S. TV market with quantum dot and OLED models

Macworld Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
A newcomer to the U.S., Konka is the fifth largest TV manufacturer in China.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

motionadven

Okedi Peter John Relative unknown Konka jumps into the U.S. TV market with quantum dot and OLED models https://t.co/l8sCcE9q8b 3 days ago

Rengren

Fredrik Rengren Relative unknown Konka jumps into the U.S. TV market with quantum dot and OLED models https://t.co/pd78iwZyJB 3 days ago

Elucidatus

明らめる。卍 Relative unknown Konka jumps into the U.S. TV market with quantum dot and OLED models. Konka has been sold in Aust… https://t.co/dV0jjtF8t3 3 days ago

RealTechGizmo

Tech Gizmo Relative unknown Konka jumps into the U.S. TV market with quantum dot and OLED models https://t.co/VMosouAFtQ https://t.co/T36pKAu0p6 4 days ago

usa_feeds

USA NEWS FEEDS Relative unknown Konka jumps into the U.S. TV market with quantum dot and OLED models https://t.co/HvaOoM8fSF… https://t.co/HXRX85lYy8 4 days ago

TechNewsTube

Tech News Tube Relative unknown Konka jumps into the U.S. TV market with quantum dot and OLED models https://t.co/CliRDWwApu https://t.co/92oqMFRuMs 4 days ago

amandapeeredu

Amanda Peer Relative unknown Konka jumps into the U.S. TV market with quantum dot and OLED models https://t.co/t8jWvxULho https://t.co/sTYDlVT0Yu 4 days ago

PoopsTech

PooPsTech Relative unknown Konka jumps into the U.S. TV market with quantum dot and OLED models https://t.co/lWyHYBFMdG https://t.co/70hTxQC0Xs 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.