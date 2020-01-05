Crime blotter: blowtorches used to steal iPhones, and a carjacker fought off with an iPad Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Thieves in the UK stealing iPhones are using blowtorches to melt locks, while a ten-year-old whacks a carjacker over the head with an iPad. Plus, Apple is sued for how one of its Apple Stores was robbed. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this thinus bouwer RT @applestreem: Crime blotter: blowtorches used to steal iPhones, and a carjacker fought off with an iPad https://t.co/172xaFELqL https://… 19 minutes ago iPhone shows Crime blotter: blowtorches used to steal iPhones, and a carjacker fought off with an iPad - AppleInsider https://t.co/LtC6qCiq1L 24 minutes ago HamacaSoft  Crime blotter: blowtorches used to steal iPhones, and a carjacker fought off with an iPad https://t.co/KSyqUTarvK https://t.co/5Zn01V0X9l 45 minutes ago Asif APPLE: Crime blotter: blowtorches used to steal iPhones, and a carjacker fought off with an iPad: Thieves in the UK… https://t.co/KkrrYAMV1x 1 hour ago primo4k  Crime blotter: blowtorches used to steal #iPhones, a carjacker fought off with an #iPad, and #Apple sued over an at… https://t.co/wG3CanLmQS 1 hour ago MacHash Crime blotter: blowtorches used to steal iPhones, and a carjacker fought off with an iPad https://t.co/FRQljhoaPm… https://t.co/7ZlB7XEfql 1 hour ago Apple Streem Crime blotter: blowtorches used to steal iPhones, and a carjacker fought off with an iPad https://t.co/172xaFELqL https://t.co/g9NFXwpPmn 1 hour ago ThoseLittleStickers "Crime blotter: blowtorches used to steal iPhones, and a carjacker fought off with an iPad" https://t.co/P5Q3mzADHL #TLS #News 1 hour ago