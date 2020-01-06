Global  

Samsung ups its 8K UHD game at CES and extends its Frame and The Wall lineups, too

Macworld Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Samsung updates its 8K UHD, adds additional size options to its Frame and micro-LED 'The Wall' series, and improves the brains in its smart TVs.
News video: Samsung 292-inch MicroLED, bezel-free Q950 8K, and more | First Look

Samsung 292-inch MicroLED, bezel-free Q950 8K, and more | First Look 07:35

 Once again, Samsung comes big to CES with a monster MicroLED TV, a practically borderless 8K flagship, and a convertible display that goes from portrait to landscape mode in sync with your phone. see it all up close right here.

Digital Trends Live 1.03.20 - Segway Shows Off Wall-E Lounge Pod + Apple Hires Ex-HBO Boss [Video]Digital Trends Live 1.03.20 - Segway Shows Off Wall-E Lounge Pod + Apple Hires Ex-HBO Boss

On the show today: Google suspended home integration for Xiaomi products after user is able to see a stranger's camera feed; OnePlus to debut a disappearing camera at CES; Apple hires ex-HBO CEO to..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Samsung’s Oh Finds ‘Unfindables’ & Heavy Gamers With ACR [Video]Samsung’s Oh Finds ‘Unfindables’ & Heavy Gamers With ACR

If you are a Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare wizard, Cathy Oh may know about it. As global head of marketing and analytics at Samsung Ads, Oh boasts that her employer can see what 45 million owners of..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:13Published


Samsung unveils bezel-less 4K and 8K TVs at CES 2020, refreshes The Frame

CES 2020 is underway in Las Vegas, and the latest batch of TVs from Samsung has officially been unveiled. Headlining is a gorgeous new 8K QLED TV alongside a...
9to5Toys


