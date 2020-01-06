ShiftCam's MultiLens Camera Cases for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Now Available Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

After a successful crowd-funding campaign, ShiftCam has started taking orders for its new multi-lens cases for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro that augment and enhance the cameras on Apple's latest smartphones using a slide-to-shift frame system on the back of the case.



With the new cases, ‌iPhone 11‌ series users can make use of several new shooting options on the fly by pushing the square of integrated lenses on the back of the case into different positions.

The most options come with the 5-in-1 MultiLens Case for ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ and iPhone 11 Pro Max that turns the existing 2x Telephoto lens into 4x Telephoto and adds a 180-degree fish-eye lens to the main camera.



Also included on the 5-in-1 case is a Circular Polarizer Lens for the Ultra-Wide, as well as 10x Macro and 20x Macro lenses for the main and Telephoto cameras.

A 3-in-1 case is available for the ‌iPhone 11‌ that comes with a 10x Macro and 180-degree fish-eye lens, while also bringing the same Circular Polarizer to the Ultra-Wide camera.



Owners can slide in additional lenses from the ShiftCam ProLens series onto the back, and the cases also come with a ProLens Series Adapter for the front-facing camera.

The 3-in-1 MulitLens Case for ‌iPhone 11‌ costs $64.99, while the 5-in-1 MultiLens Cases for ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌ both cost $74.99. Both are available in either a matte black or a clear, matte transparent color.



Additional optional lenses range from $29.99 for the CPL Filter to $129.99 for the 12mm Ultra Wide Angle Aspherical Pro Lens. Prices are taken from the ShiftCam website and correct as of writing, while all of the above kit is also expected to be listed on Amazon soon.

This article, "ShiftCam's MultiLens Camera Cases for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Now Available" first appeared on MacRumors.com



