Apple may split its 5G 'iPhone 12' into two launches

AppleInsider Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
A financial analyst claims that Apple will divide its 5G launches into one for the slower sub-6GHz "iPhone 12" in September, and one for the faster mmWave models in December or January 2021.
Almost PERFECT [Video]Almost PERFECT

Try Vectornatorfor FREE: https://vectornator.ioAirPods Pro: https://amzn.to/36wgp61AirPods 2: https://amzn.to/2qKTq7VApple updated the AirPods line about a month ago with the addition of the AirPods..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 09:12Published

How Far Can Apple Stock Go? Far, Says J.P. Morgan [Video]How Far Can Apple Stock Go? Far, Says J.P. Morgan

Yes, Apple is looking at some excellent sales and revenue numbers for iPhone, MacBook and other products, as well as for its subscription services and apps, sure, but the real potential money maker..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Analyst: Apple to launch sub-6GHz 5G iPhones this year, but faster mmWave 5G iPhones delayed until 2021

In Ming-Chi Kuo’s most recent report, the analyst said Apple is looking to launch four 5G-compatible iPhone models in 2020 but would not be drawn on their...
9to5Mac Also reported by •MacRumours.com

Sketchy report claims not one but two ‘iPhone 9’ models this year

A Digitimes report claims that Apple is working on not just one but two different models of its replacement for the iPhone SE, which may be branded the iPhone...
9to5Mac Also reported by •WebProNews

