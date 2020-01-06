Global  

Apple’s ‘The Morning Show’ didn’t win a Golden Globe but it’s still the best show on TV right now

Macworld Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Just like the iPod, the critics got it wrong. Apple might not have won the coveted best drama award for The Morning Show at the Golden Globes, but the first season was nothing less than one of the best I’ve ever seen, streaming or otherwise. That’s despite a barely-fresh Rotten Tomatoes score and some truly scathing reviews that nearly convinced me to write it off altogether.

Slate’s Inkoo Kang called it “a giant, faultlessly tasteful gift box filled mostly with packing peanuts.” Ian Thomas Malone labeled it “an elaborate disaster.” Even our own Leif Johnson wrote that the first few episodes had him “wanting to hit the snooze button.”

Credit: THR Events
News video: Olivia Colman On Best Actress in a Television Drama Win For 'The Crown' | Golden Globes 2020

Olivia Colman On Best Actress in a Television Drama Win For 'The Crown' | Golden Globes 2020 03:56

 Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series for her lead role as Queen Elizabeth II in 'The Crown.'

