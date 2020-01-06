Global  

iPhone XR Users Experiencing Difficulties on UK's O2 Network

MacRumours.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The iPhone XR is not properly functioning on the O2 network in the UK, according to the BBC. Based on multiple reports on Twitter, XR users who have O2 as a mobile provider have been experiencing multiple signal outages per day.

Customers have been unable to make and receive calls and send and receive text messages, as well as maintain a reliable LTE connection for using apps.
An O2 spokesperson told the BBC that it is working closely with partners to resolve "an intermittent issue affecting some of our customers using ‌iPhone XR‌." O2 did not clarify how many customers are affected, but said that turning the iPhone off and on again can temporarily fix the issue.

According to one customer with an affected device, he was told by an O2 customer service representative that Apple caused the issue with a recent iOS update, though that information has not been confirmed. He was given a free month's line rental as compensation.

A MacRumors reader who is experiencing issues with the ‌iPhone XR‌ was able to receive a free upgrade to the iPhone 11 plus a £20 refund due to the signal issues.

Apple told him there was indeed a problem and that under consumer law in the UK, the handset had to be replaced regardless of warranty. There have been no other reports of free ‌iPhone‌ upgrades, but other ‌iPhone XR‌ owners who are experiencing issues on O2 may want to contact Apple support to see what can be done.
Tags: United Kingdom, O2

This article, "iPhone XR Users Experiencing Difficulties on UK's O2 Network" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Working on Fix for iPhone XR Users Experiencing Issues on UK's O2 Network

Apple has confirmed that the iPhone XR is not working as it should on the O2 network in the U.K., reports BBC News. "We are aware of an issue causing...
MacRumours.com

