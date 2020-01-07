Global  

RP tech India, Lenovo and Microsoft highlight importance of genuine software for India

CRN Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
RP tech India recently concluded a multi-city roadshow organized in association with Microsoft and Lenovo. The aim of the event called ‘Channel Connect’ was to highlight the importance of genuine software. Microsoft will no longer provide security updates or support for PCs with Windows 7 after January 14, 2020. Therefore, to evangelize with partners and […]

The post RP tech India, Lenovo and Microsoft highlight importance of genuine software for India appeared first on CRN - India.
