Apple Working on Fix for iPhone XR Users Experiencing Issues on UK's O2 Network

Apple has confirmed that the iPhone XR is not working as it should on the O2 network in the U.K., reports BBC News.

"We are aware of an issue causing intermittent network connectivity effecting [sic] some O2 customers, and we will have a fix in an upcoming software release," the company said.



The statement from Apple comes after reports emerged yesterday of multiple ‌iPhone XR‌ users who have O2 as a mobile provider and are unable to maintain a reliable signal.



Customers have been unable to make and receive calls and send and receive text messages, as well as get a reliable 4G internet connection for using apps on the go.



O2 has declined to say exactly how many users are affected by the issue, but said turning the phone off and on again will temporarily fix the problem.



One O2 customer told BBC News he had first noticed a network issue on December 16.



"I've had virtually no signal at all since," he said. "It may come with a weak signal for a few minutes once or twice a day then go again."



The customer said O2 had told him Apple had introduced the issue with a recent update to the iPhone's iOS software, but this has yet to have been publicly confirmed by either company. The last software update Apple released was iOS 13.3 on December 10, 2019.



According to the report, O2 and Apple are telling customers seeking answers on Twitter to direct message them for help.

