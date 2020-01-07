Apple TV+ original shows, series, and movies: Patricia Arquette joins the cast of Severance

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Apple is planting its own flag in the streaming wars with Apple TV+, its in-house streaming service that features only original programming—no reruns of hit TV shows or last year’s blockbuster movies.



The company is said to be spending several billion dollars a year on original programming. That’s a lot of TV! It’s nothing compared to the $12 billion Netflix spent on content in 2018, but it’s still a very big investment.



What can you get for all that money? Apple is attracting some of the best talent in TV and film production, including huge stars and directors, and locking down the television and movie rights to best-selling books.



