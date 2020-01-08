Global  

Apple launches Shot on iPhone Night Mode photo competition

AppleInsider Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Starting on Wednesday, Apple is launching an all-new Night Mode photo challenge for owners of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 The FBI has asked Apple for more iPhone data from the Saudi aviation student who fatally shot three sailors at a Florida Naval base last month, but Apple says they have given them all the data they have.

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple announces iPhone 11 Night Mode photo challenge

Apple has announced its all-new Night Mode photo challenge, inviting users around the world to share their best Night Mode photos captured with the iPhone 11, 11...
Hindu

9to5Mac Happy Hour 259: Apple at CES 2019, Services era, iPhone Night mode contest

Apple wins CES with AirPods emoji, Global Privacy Senior Director Jane Horvath talks privacy on behalf of Apple, PopSocket now works with wireless charging,...
9to5Mac


